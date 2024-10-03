Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

