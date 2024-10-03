Davis Capital Management Has $609,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

