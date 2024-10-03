Davis Capital Management Sells 206 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

FDX stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

