Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.99 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

