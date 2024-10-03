AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Raised by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.4% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $173.56 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.
View Our Latest Report on AutoNation
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.