Davis Capital Management Sells 55 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Davis Capital Management lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.9% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Allstate by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

