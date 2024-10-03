Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,686,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $65.43 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

