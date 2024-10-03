Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.63 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $231.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

