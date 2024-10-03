Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,425 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,263,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after purchasing an additional 541,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

BAX stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

