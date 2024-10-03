Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 17,474 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $6,289,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $17,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

