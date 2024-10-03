Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

