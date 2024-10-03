Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.65.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $177.54 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

