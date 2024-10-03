Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average is $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.