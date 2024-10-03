Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

