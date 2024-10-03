Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 591 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $240.46 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

