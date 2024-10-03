Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,170 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

