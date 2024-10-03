Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 13,528 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

