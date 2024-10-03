Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

