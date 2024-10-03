USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.63

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 4493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $688.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.