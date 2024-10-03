Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 11%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 1,734,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,750,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).
Amigo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.
Amigo Company Profile
Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
