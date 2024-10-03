First Community Trust NA Buys 359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

