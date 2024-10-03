Acala Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.69 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and $4.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,617.07 or 0.99971764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05878465 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,429,203.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

