Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up approximately 7.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $181.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
