Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.20

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.20 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 73183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

