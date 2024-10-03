Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $7.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00040130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

