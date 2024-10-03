Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.83

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 41741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

