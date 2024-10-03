Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $16.95. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 6,403,604 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,699.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,585 shares of company stock worth $8,751,851. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

