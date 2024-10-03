Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $45.72

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $46.66. Vista Energy shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 81,007 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

