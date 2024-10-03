Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,331 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

