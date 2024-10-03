4,817 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

