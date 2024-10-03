6,136 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

