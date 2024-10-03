RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,879 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,685 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.