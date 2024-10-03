Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $46.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 3,584,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

