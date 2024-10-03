Anyswap Price Down 17.8% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006261 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $65.14 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.08517698 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $42.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

