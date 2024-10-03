PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $716.00 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $716.00 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 716,001,325 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 716,001,324.553246. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99994117 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $22,323,067.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

