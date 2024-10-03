Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

UNM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,484. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

