Head to Head Review: Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) vs. Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.



Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Lucira Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.00 -$64.83 million ($3.58) 0.00

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oruka Therapeutics and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Oruka Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics



ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Lucira Health



Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

