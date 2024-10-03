CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) versus Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Financial Comparison

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and Jack in the Box”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $845.22 million 16.57 $13.28 million $0.41 299.59 Jack in the Box $1.59 billion 0.56 $130.83 million $5.68 8.12

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Jack in the Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 Jack in the Box 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CAVA Group and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $115.64, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25% Jack in the Box -2.30% -16.46% 4.25%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Jack in the Box on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

