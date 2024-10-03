Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $221.64 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.46 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.