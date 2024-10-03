Park National Corp OH Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.