Park National Corp OH Sells 415 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McKesson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $488.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

