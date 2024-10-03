Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

