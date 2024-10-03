Park National Corp OH Acquires 18,176 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.76% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTGS opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.