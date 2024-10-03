Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

