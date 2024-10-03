Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $469.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

