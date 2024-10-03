Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 4,955 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of -476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.