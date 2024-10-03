Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 64 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $87,173,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $302.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

