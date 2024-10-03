Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 402 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

