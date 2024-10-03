Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,954 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $53,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,718 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $7,359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 380,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

