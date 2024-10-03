Park National Corp OH Sells 1,252 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

